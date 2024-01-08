Bangladesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Refugee Camp, Over 800 Shelter Homes Gutted

Dhaka: A massive fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday destroying about 800 shelters and rendering thousands homeless.

Fire service officials and Rohingya volunteers brought the blaze under control around three hours after it hit Camp 5 in Cox’s Bazar, a border district with Myanmar, shortly before 1:00 am.

Apart from homes, several other facilities like learning centres were also gutted, Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner in Cox’s Bazar, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman said, adding that there were no casualties.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene said that thousands of refugees, including women and children, rushed to a nearby open field with their belongings as the fire started spreading aggressively during the early hours on Sunday.

The exact reason behind the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that, it was caused by a mud oven.