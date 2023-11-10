Bandh Observed In Kandhamal Over Rail Connectivity Demand

Phulbani: The Kandhamal Vikash Parishad is today observing a 12-hour bandh in the district demanding railway connectivity.

Various organizations have extended their support to the bandh call. The effect of the bandh observance was felt in Phulbani, Baliguda, K Nuagaon, Raikia, Kotagarh, Tumudibandha, Daringbadi, G Udayagiri and Tikabali.

All business establishments, private offices, and educational institutions remained closed for the day, while public transport vehicles were off the road lending the streets a deserted look. The bandh supporters also staged demonstrations, and blockades, and resorted to picketing.

The revised location survey map for the Gopalpur-Sambalpur railway line, prepared by the Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL), has omitted Phulbani. The matter is being strongly opposed by the locals.

Originally, the initial location survey map proposed to connect Berhampur, Aska, Kandhamal, and Sambalpur but the revised map shows the railway line bypassing Phulbani. It now proposes connecting the Bolangir-Khurdha Road railway line near Madhapur via Bhanjanagar.