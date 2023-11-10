Temperature drops by 2 to 3 degrees in several places across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In several areas across Odisha, a drop in temperature by one to two degree Celsius has been recorded. The regional meteorological department predicts a further drop in temperature by two to three degree Celsius in the next two days.

Dense fog has also be witnessed at several places. Similipal, in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, has recorded temperature at eight degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the lies a possibility of rainfall in Odisha from November 15. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal by November 14. It is likely to take the form of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal by November 15.