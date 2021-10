Balasore: Man Shot At, Hacked To Death

Balasore: A man was shot at and hacked to death at Kuruda chowk in Balasore district on Sunday.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants riding motorcycle and attacked Binod Bihari Das, a native of Sasan Panchayat in Jagannath Patan under Sadar police limits.

Police have sent the deceased’s body for autopsy and registered a case.