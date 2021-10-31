Puneeth Rajkumar’s Family Thanks Karnataka Govt, Fans

Bengaluru: The family members have thanked the Karnataka government, police and fans for the well-organised funeral of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Sunday.

Shivarajkumar, elder brother of Puneeth thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the arrangements. “I also thank the government, all departments and police for their cooperation,” he said.

Raghavendra Rajkumar, another sibling, stated that it was an appropriate decision by the government to not allow the procession of the fans. “We have seen violence and damages to public properties at the time of my father Dr Rajkumar’s funeral. We didn’t want this to happen. No one should get hurt,” he said.

Meanwhile, prohibition orders were clamped in the surrounding areas of Kanteerava Studio by Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Manjunath until further orders. As many as 10,000 police personnel were deputed to maintain law and order in the city. About 10 lakh people visited and paid their last respects from Friday noon till the early hours of Sunday.