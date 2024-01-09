ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Announces Solo Debut

Seoul: K-pop group ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is gearing up for his solo debut with an album aimed to be released in the first half of this year.

In response to the report, Cha Eun Woo’s agency Fantagio shared, “Cha Eun Woo is preparing his first solo album with the goal of releasing it in the first half of 2024. In particular, he is preparing with the objective of unveiling the songs from his solo album for the first time on stage at his first fan-con, which is scheduled to be held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on February 17, so please show lots of anticipation.”

Cha Eun Woo will be making his solo debut about eight years after debuting as a member of ASTRO in 2016. Currently, he is preparing for his Asia fan-con tour “2024 Just One 10 Minute,” which will kick off in Seoul on February 17. In addition to this, Cha Eun Woo has been actively working as an actor and is starring in the MBC drama “A Good Day to Be a Dog,” which wraps up this week. He will also star in the upcoming MBC drama “Wonderful World” (literal title), which is scheduled to premiere in March.