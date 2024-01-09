‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ To Narrate History Of Panjurli Daiva And Guliga Daiva Divinities To Audience

Hombale Films is undeniably one of the biggest content makers in Indian cinema. The leading production house has delivered a variety of content to mainstream audiences, including KGF Chapters 1 and 2, global sensation Kantara and recently released blockbuster Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. All of the contents have brought audiences to the cinemas in large chunks and have been widely accepted by the masses. Following the massive success of Salaar, Hombale Films is ready to take the masses on the divine journey with the prequel ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.

Since the announcement teaser, the film helmed and headlined by Rishab Shetty has been highly anticipated by the fans and the audiences. Several speculations regarding the film’s plot and character of Rishab Shetty have been doing rounds, after the release of the announcement video.

Revealing exciting details from the film a source said, “The film draws the inspiration from ancient times and tells the story about the origin of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities and also throws light on their origin.”

Concluding the same, the source said, “While Kantara gave an insight into Panjurli Daiva, the prequel will give the audiences a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience with the inclusion of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities”.

Hombale Films is leaving no stone unturned in making Kantara Chapter 1, a cinematic spectacle for the audiences with the rich content and the divine experience that will be remembered for the ages.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an interesting line-up that includes ‘Bagheera’ and many more.