Netizens Hail Heart-Pounding Anthem ‘Heer Aasmani’ From Fighter, Says, ‘What A Banger’!

Team Fighter unveiled the adrenaline-pumping anthem, ‘Heer Aasmani’ leaving the audience to get more into its world. With its mind-blowing composition, the song stands as a testament to the unswerving passion and dedication of IAF officers who secure our skies and protect the nation. The song perfectly encapsulated the relentless pursuit and commitment that fuels these guardians in their tireless endeavor to defend our airspace. This has indeed left the netizens buzzing about the song. They went on to take over social media with their praising comments.

From praising the song as a perfect composition with pure emotion poured into every lyric to the chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and the entire team, fans are hailing the song for several reasons. Here’s how netizens are flooding the social media universe.

“#HeerAasmani What a banger!

@justSidAnand

Please consider releasing #Fighter in Tamil & Telugu Language also… We have Been waiting for this movie!!

#HrithikRoshan𓃵”

<>

</>

“Chemistry Between #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone is Looking Lit

@justSidAnand

can’t wait.

#Fighter #HeerAasmani #FighterOn25thJan”

<>

</>

“It truly does capture the fact that the essence of being a fighter is the people you work with. Never seen a team with better chemistry. Can’t wait to go on an adventure with them on the 25th.

#HeerAasmani #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan”

<>

It truly does capture the fact that the essence of being a fighter is the people you work with .Never seen a team with better chemistry .Can’t wait to go on an adventure with them on the 25th ✈️🔥🥳#HeerAasmani #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan pic.twitter.com/ztjOzQO4MB — shikha (@solaceinself) January 8, 2024

</>

“Sid absolutely SLAYED this song! Visuals on point, can’t stop hitting replay. Plus, the group chemistry and Hrithik-Deepika magic?

@justSidAnand

#HeerAasmani”

<>

Sid absolutely SLAYED this song! Visuals on point, can’t stop hitting replay. Plus, the group chemistry and Hrithik-Deepika magic? @justSidAnand #HeerAasmani — Ashutosh (@IANANDASHU) January 8, 2024

</>

“Loved it…

Pure emotion poured into every lyric.

I’m absolutely thrilled for this song to hit the airwaves. Goosebumps.

This track is going to be an iconic addition to music collections.

@justSidAnand

@VishalDadlani

@ShekharRavjiani

#HeerAasmani #Fighter #HrithikRoshan”

<>

Loved it…🧿🪖🎖✈️

Pure emotion poured into every lyrics.

Im absolutely thrilled for this song to hit the airwaves. Goosebumps.

This track is going to be an iconic addition to music collections.@justSidAnand @VishalDadlani@ShekharRavjiani #HeerAasmani #Fighter #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/rlCVx6SQDY — 【 尺Ỗήίᵗ】 (@RonitRulez) January 8, 2024

</>

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.