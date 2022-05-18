Assam Floods: Board Suspends Class 11 Examination Until Further Orders

Dispur: The Higher Secondary first year (Class 11) examinations in Assam starting from Wednesday have been suspended due to floods and extensive damage caused by heavy rains in the last few days.

AHSEC, Assam Class 11 Exams 2022 were scheduled to end on June 1, 2022 for all students.

With Assam floods causing widespread destruction, both SEBA and AHSEC have taken note of this. For the safety and well being of students, AHSEC has suspended Class 11 exams.

Once things get better, AHSEC is expected to announce fresh exam dates for Assam Class 11 Exams.

As per reports, Assam floods have affected nearly 4 lakh people in nearly 26 districts till now. In some areas, reports mention, that the landslides have also affected road and rail links. With people’s homes also getting damaged in some places, authorities have sprung to action and are also trying to rescue the affected people.