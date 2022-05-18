Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs MI

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped a five-match losing streak in the IPL 2022 with a narrow three-run win over bottom-placed Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 17). The win keeps SRH’s slim hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2022 Playoffs alive, moving to 12 points from 13 matches but remained in 8th place on the Points Table.

Check IPL 2022 Points Table after the MI vs SRH here:

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler to lead the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG’s KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while David Warner has moved into the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan has now moved to the fourth spot, while Deepak Hooda rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB’S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Umran Malik takes the fourth spot. Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.