Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela Debuts On Red Carpet In A Cloud Of White Tulle

Cannes: Actor-model Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes red carpet debut this year on Tuesday. She attended the screening of the film Final Cut (Coupez !).

She picked a pristine white gown for her red carpet debut. The gown had a long train of tulle. Urvashi Rautela’s outfit was from the shelves of Tony Ward Couture.

She accessorised her look with statement earrings. Urvashi finished her look with crimson red lips and her hair tied in a bun.

See photos of Urvashi’s look here:

Besides Urvashi Rautela, Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who is representing the cosmetic giant Loreal, will also walk the red carpet. TV stars Hina Khan and Helly Shah will also walk the red carpet. This is Hina Khan’s second year at the film festival. She made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2019. Madhavan, whose directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to have its screening on May 19, will also walk the red carpet at the gala.