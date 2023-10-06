Asian Games: India settle for silver in recurve men’s team event in archery

China: India, on Friday, October 6, settled for the silver medal in the recurve men’s team event in archery after losing to South Korea in the final at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre Final Field.

India did not make a great as Korea took a 2-0 lead with the scorecard reading 60-55 at the end of the first set. However, the Indian trio of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Prabhakar Tushar Shelke finished the second set 57-57 to make it 3-1.

However, Korea, comprising Deok Je Kim, Jinhyek Oh and Wooseok Lee upped their game and won the third set 56-55 to win the match 5-1. India, in the meantime, stayed at fourth in the overall medal tally with 90 medals (21 gold, 33 silver and 36 bronze).