Asian Games 2023: Indian Womens Cricket Team Progress To Semi-final After Washout Against Malaysia

The Indian women’s cricket team progressed to the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023 courtesy of its higher seeding after rain washed out the quarter-final match against Malaysia in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Batting first, Asian Games debutants India scored 173/2 in 15 overs and Malaysia were at 1/0 before rain stopped play at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. India are the top seeds in the women’s cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2023.

Earlier, Malaysia Women won the toss and opted to bowl first. Smriti Mandhana, who is leading the team in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, got her side off to a good start alongside Shafali Verma.

The skipper departed on 27 after putting together a 57-run partnership for the first wicket. Shortly after, rain interrupted play for an hour and the match was reduced to 15 overs per side. India resumed their innings at 60/1.

Shafali Verma continued the good work in the company of Jemimah Rodrigues. The duo collected boundaries regularly and kept the scorecard ticking at a healthy scoring rate.

Shafali Verma brought up her half-century in the 11th over with a big six down the ground. Mas Elysa, however, ended the 86-run stand by trapping Verma leg-before. The 19-year-old batter scored 67 off 39 deliveries, which included four boundaries and five sixes.

Richa Ghosh (21* off 7 balls) provided a terrific finish to the innings, smashing three fours and a six off Elysa in the final over of the innings, as India finished with 173/2 in 15 overs. Rodrigues fell three runs short of a half-century and remained unbeaten on 47 off just 29 balls.

Malaysia batters could only face two deliveries in the run chase before rain interrupted play again. The match was called off shortly as the weather remained adverse, which meant India moved to the semi-finals, scheduled on September 24.

India vs Malaysia women’s cricket: Brief scores

India Women 173/2 in 15 overs (Shafali Verma 67, Jemimah Rodrigues 47*);* Malaysia Women 1/0 in 0.2 overs. Match abandoned.