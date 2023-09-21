Tamannaah Bhatia Praises Women’s Reservation Bill, Visits Delhi Parliament

The recent approval of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha has garnered praise from women across various sectors, including notable actresses from India. Joining the chorus of supporters is Tamannaah Bhatia.

She was in Delhi this Thursday and visited the new parliament building. Tamannaah expressed her admiration for the bill, describing it as a significant initiative.

Speaking to the media she also states, “This bill will inspire common people to join politics.”

Tamannaah Bhatia has an exhilarating array of upcoming projects in her pipeline. Among them are the Malayalam film “Bandra,” the Tamil movie “Aranamanai 4,” and the Hindi venture “Vedaa,” where she stars alongside John Abraham. Additionally, her show “Aakhri Sach” on Hotstar has been receiving outstanding reviews as well.