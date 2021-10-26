Ashram 3: Shooting Continues Despite Protest By Bajrang Dal

Bhopal: Bobby Deol starrer web-series Ashram 3 landed in a controversy on the second day of its shooting after a group of right-wing outfit, Bajrang Dal vandalised the set and threw ink on its director Prakash Jha in Bhopal.

Despite all the controversy, shooting of Bobby Deol starrer continued in Bhopal.

Two parts of the same web-series – Ashram 1 and Ashram 2 have already been released last year. Ashram web-series, a Hindi crime drama, shows how a police officer investigates a preacher who cons his devoted followers out of money.

Also Read: Bajrang Dal Members Vandalise ‘Ashram’ Set, Throw Ink At Prakash Jha