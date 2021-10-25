Bajrang Dal members vandalise ‘Ashram’ set, throw ink at Prakash Jha

Bhopal: Members of Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal threw ink on filmmaker Prakash Jha and vandalised the set of his web series, Ashram, in Bhopal on Sunday.

In videos shared on social media by witnesses, Bajrang Dal members can be seen chasing down crew members and beating one of them.

Activists of the Bajrang Dal allegedly went on the rampage during the ongoing shooting of Prakash Jha directed web series Ashram-3 in Bhopal, ransacking property, including vehicles and also assaulting crew members @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/VbQvGtxqOy — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 24, 2021

Bajrang Dal workers demanded that the name of the show has to be changed from Ashram. Otherwise, the shooting will not be allowed to go on in the state, Bajrang Dal Bhopal leader Sushil Sudele said.

Reports said as the workers went on a rampage on the sets, they shouted “Prakash Jha Murdabad”, “Bobby Deol Murdabad” and “Jai Shri Ram”. They also said that they were looking for Bobby Deol, the main character of the series. Bobby Deol should learn something from his brother Sunny Deol, they said.