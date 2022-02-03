Ashley Giles Steps Down As England Managing Director

Canberra: Ashley Giles, managing director of the England men’s team, has stepped down following the humiliating Ashes series in Australia.

Giles will be replaced on an interim basis by Andrew Strauss while the board casts its net to find a full-time replacement.

Giles, who succeeded Strauss to the director’s role in 2018, noted that the last two years have been challenging with the Covid-19 pandemic throwing up several challenges, most notably those with those of mental fatigue of playing in bio-secure bubbles.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances,” Giles said.”

“Despite these challenges, over the past three years, we have become 50-over World Champions, the top ranked T20I side in the world, we remain 4th ranked Test team and our under 19s have just reached the World Cup final for the first time in 24 years. I wish all our players and staff great success for the future.

“I’m now looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge.”

Under Giles, England won the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time.