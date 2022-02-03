Samiti Member Candidate Goes Missing In Dhenkanal 

Dhenkanal: A Samiti Member candidate of Kantabania area in Dhenkanal district has gone missing while he had gone to print push cards for his election campaign.

The candidate has been identified as Subrat Behera.

According to reports, Subrat had gone to print push cards for his election campaign at around 2.30 PM on February 1 but did not return back.

Following this, his family member launched a frantic search but in vain. With no option left, they filed a complaint with the local police station.

Acting on the complaint, police launched a probe in this regard. During the investigation, Subrat’s slippers and bike were found near a pond. Police are still searching for him with the help of the scientific team and dog squad.