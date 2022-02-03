Priyanka Chopra Shares FIRST Post After Baby’s Birth Announcement

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra today shared new pictures of herself in her first post after announcing the birth of her baby.

The actor had welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy last month.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas shared a delightful news with their fans and admirers on 22nd of January as they announced the birth of their first baby via surrogacy.

Making the big announcement, Priyanka wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)”.