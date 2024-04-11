Army’s Trishakti Corps Conducts Anti-Tank Exercise at 17000 Feet

Sikkim: The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army recently conducted a comprehensive training exercise involving the firing of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) at a super high-altitude area of 17,000 feet in Sikkim.

The exercise saw participation from Missile Firing Detachments from Mechanised and Infantry Units across the entire Eastern Command.

The training exercise involved comprehensive continuity training and live firing from various platforms on both moving and static targets, simulating real battlefield conditions. The ATGM Detachments demonstrated their capability to neutralize armoured threats with unparalleled lethality, ensuring mission success even in the treacherous mountainous terrain.

The performance of the ATGM system in these high-altitude environments reaffirmed the Indian Army’s aim of ‘Ek Missile Ek Tank’, showcasing the accuracy and effectiveness of the ATGM system in super high-altitude terrain.