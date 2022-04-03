Army Chief General MM Naravane Proceeds On 3-Day Singapore Visit

New Delhi: General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has proceeded on a three day visit to Singapore from 4th to 6th April 2022. During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the country.

On 4th April 2022, General Naravane will lay a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial. The Army Chief is scheduled to call on with the Minister of Defence, Chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations.

The COAS will also visit the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base.