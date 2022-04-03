Rave Party Busted In Hyderabad 5-Star Hotel; Children Of VIPs, Actors Among Those Detained

Hyderabad: In yet another shocking incident coming to the fore on Sunday, some 142 people, including children of VIPs, actors and politicians, were reportedly taken into custody after a rave party was busted at a pub of a five-star hotel in Banjara Hills.

According to reports, the special task force team of Hyderabad Police, zeroed in on the party in the early hours of Sunday and found banned narcotics substances, like cocaine and weed.

Media reports added that actor Naga Babu’s daughter, Niharika Konidela, who is megastar Chiranjeevi’s niece, was among those detained. However, Nagababu has released a video stating that his daughter has no association with drugs.

Among others at the party were daughter of a top policeman from Andhra Pradesh and also the son of a Telugu Desam MP from the state, reports added.

Rahul Sipligunj, singer and winner of third session of Big Boss Telugu reality show, was also among those detained. It may be mentioned here that Rahul had sung the theme song when Hyderabad police launched the campaign against drugs on February 12.

Also, the Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, CV Anand, has placed SHO of Banjara Hills, Shiva Chandra, under suspension and issued a charge memo to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Banjara Hills, M Sudarshan for negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.

This raid at the Radisson Blu Hotel comes at a time when the police has intensified its drive against drugs. A new Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing has been constituted for the purpose and is taking tough action against those peddling or consuming drugs.