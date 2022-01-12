Arjun Kapoor shuts down breakup rumours with Malaika Arora; says ‘No place for shady rumours’

After the break-up rumours of lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor created a buzz on social media earlier today, the actor took to his Instagram space and posted a new mirror selfie with his ladylove putting an end to all the speculations.

Slamming all the rumours with his unique style, Arjun shared the post with a fitting caption that read: “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all”. Soon, Malaika reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Earlier today, reports were abuzz that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have parted ways after dating each other for four years. Reports mentioned that Malaika had not stepped out of her house in the past few days, and had not even joined Arjun, and Rhea Kapoor at a dinner party in the latter’s house.

However, a sources revealed that Malaika had limited her outings, and isolated herself, owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city. It should be noted that Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and her hubby Karan Boolani have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Arjun and Malaika, who often post mushy pictures on social media, had recently put an end to their breakup rumours with their stunning pics from their romantic beach vacation to the Maldives.