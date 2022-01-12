Bhubaneswar: 803 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 109 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 803 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 803 COVID-19 positive cases 48 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 755 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 107 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 128,779 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 4,622 are active cases while 123,033 persons have recovered and 1103 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.