‘Madgaon Express’ completes 50-days run in theatres, inching towards 40 crores at box office

Excel Entertainment’s “Madgaon Express,” which marks Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, has arrived as a complete entertainer of the year, taking the audiences on a ride of comedy, entertainment, and peppy music. The film starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam has now completed its glorious 50-day run in theatres and is in no mood to go down.

Continuing the seven-week run in cinemas, the film is now inching towards the box office numbers of 40 crores. With the audience’s love and phenomenal response, it has cemented its position as one of the most surprising hits of the year. Taking to social media, the makers shared a special video celebrating the 50-day run and jotted down a caption that said,

“50 din, it’s a win. Celebrating 50 days of madness, fun and chaos in cinemas. Catch it in theatres now..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Good word-of-mouth has come into play for ‘Madgaon Express’ and has made a large chunk of the audience flock to theatres. The response has propelled it to complete a theatrical run of 50 days nationwide.

Even in the seventh week, it continued to attract audiences.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish nostalgia in theatres now.