Seattle U Legend Elgin Baylor Passes Away

Los Angeles: Basketball great Elgin Baylor, who led the Seattle University men’s basketball team to the 1958 NCAA championship game, has passed away, said the Lakers. He was 86.

The LA Lakers announced that Baylor died on March 22, 2021, of natural causes in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

Baylor played two seasons for Seattle University. He led them to the NCAA championship game before losing to Kentucky. Baylor averaged 32.5 points per game in his final season with Seattle U.

He scored 60 points on Jan. 30, 1958, against Portland, one of 11 school records he still holds.

He was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points in a game.