Another 97 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,77,677

Bhubaneswar: Another 97 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 17 from Sundargarh
- 10 from Ganjam
- 9 from Baleswar
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Gajapati
- 6 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Cuttack
- 5 from Koraput
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Jajapur
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Khordha
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Nuapada
- 8 from State Pool
With another 97 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,677, said the H & FW Dept.