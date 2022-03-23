Another 97 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,77,677

Bhubaneswar: Another 97 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

17 from Sundargarh

10 from Ganjam

9 from Baleswar

8 from Sambalpur

7 from Gajapati

6 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Cuttack

5 from Koraput

4 from Anugul

4 from Jajapur

2 from Bolangir

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Khordha

2 from Sonepur

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Nuapada

8 from State Pool

With another 97 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,677, said the H & FW Dept.