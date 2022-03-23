COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 97 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,77,677

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 97 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 17 from Sundargarh
  • 10 from Ganjam
  • 9 from Baleswar
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Cuttack
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Khordha
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 8 from State Pool

With another 97 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,677, said the H & FW Dept.

