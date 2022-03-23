Farhan Akhtar Pens Heart Felt Note For Shibani Dandekar: Says “Tum Hastee Raho Bas Yuhin”

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar on February 19. Farhan has shared yet another pic from his D-Day with Shibani and penned a mushy note for his lady which was all about love.

Taking to his Instagram account, Farhan shared a pic in which Shibani is all happy and excited as she looks at something, Farhan cannot take his eyes away from a joyous her. Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote on Instagram, “Tum hastee raho bas yuhin, main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon @shibanidandekar ❤️.” As the actor-filmmaker posted the picture, Shibani was quick to respond. Reacting to the photo, she wrote, “love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter ❤️”

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post for Shibani Dandekar:

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is set to return to direction with Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.