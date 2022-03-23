Odisha Govt Orders Compulsory Retirement For Six More Corrupt Officers; Tally Rises To 164

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday ordered compulsory retirement for six more corrupt officers including a chief engineer, three executive engineers and two block education officers. With this, 164 government officers have so far been forced into retirement for their corrupt activities.

Of the six tainted officers, Chief Engineer (Electrical) Sambalpur, Sunil Kumar Panda, who has been charged with corruption, was found to have amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.26 crore and subsequently suspended. Today, he has been given compulsory retirement due to dishonesty.

Similarly, Berhampur Rural Works Executive Engineer (Electrical Division) Jagannath Sethi, who was also booked in a corruption case, was found to have amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 7.63 crore following which he was placed under suspension. Today, the state government handed him compulsory retirement due to corruption.

Besides, Deepak Kumar Bhuyan, Executive Engineer (Testing and Calibration) & Deputy Electrical Inspector, Bhubaneswar. He has been given compulsory retirement as there are two cases of corruption registered against him.

Moreover, Executive Engineer (ED & Inspection) & Deputy Electrical Inspector, Bhubaneswar, Prashant Kumar Mishra has been charged with corruption and given compulsory retirement.

This apart, Antaryami Behera, Block Education Officer, Gunupur in Rayagada district under the Department of Schools and Mass Education, was caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe. He was arrested on 2nd March, 2022 and forwarded to court the following day. Today, Behera has been given compulsory retirement due to bribery.

Similarly, there is a bribery case in the name of Braja Kumar Nayak, Block Education Officer, Nuagadh, Gajapati District. He was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption wing of state police while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 inside his office chamber. He has been given compulsory retirement today.

A total of 164 corrupt government officials have so far been given compulsory retirement in Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has always emphasised on maintaining high morals and integrity in public life. He has always insisted on zero tolerance against incompetent and corrupt officials. The Chief Minister has continued his efforts to provide services to the people through a transparent, efficient and accountable administration.