Another 82 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 82 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 13 from Cuttack
- 13 from Sundargarh
- 12 from Khordha
- 7 from Jajapur
- 6 from Ganjam
- 6 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Anugul
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Sambalpur
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Bargarh
- 1 from Dhenkanal
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Nuapada
- 2 from State Pool
With another 82 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,206, said the H & FW Dept.