Another 82 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 82 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

13 from Cuttack

13 from Sundargarh

12 from Khordha

7 from Jajapur

6 from Ganjam

6 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Anugul

3 from Bolangir

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Baleswar

2 from Bargarh

1 from Dhenkanal

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Koraput

1 from Nuapada

2 from State Pool

With another 82 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,206, said the H & FW Dept.