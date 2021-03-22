Jaga discharged from SCBMCH, heads towards Kandhamal

Cuttack: The separated twin, Jaga was discharged from SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) on Monday after two years. A special team accompanied Jaga to Kandhamal boarding a 108 ambulance.

The conjoined baby belongs to Melupada Phiringia in Kandhamal. He will be treated at the district headquarters hospital in Kandhamal.

Jaga’s mother, Puspanjali Kanhar, had appealed to the Kandhamal Collector to go home as she could not have enough resources to meet the expenses incurred at Cuttack.

Worthwhile to mention that the conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia were operated upon at Delhi AIIMS in 2017. They remained under treatment for two years at AIIMS.

Both Jaga and Kalia were admitted to SCB in 2019. But, Kalia was in ICU since his admission here. He died last year. The doctors at SCB said Jaga has no problem and he is doing well.