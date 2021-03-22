Night Curfew In Malkangiri From Tomorrow Till March 31

Bhubaneswar: In view of spike in COVID-19 cases, the Malkangiri District Administration has decided to imposed night curfew in the district from tomorrow as a preventive measure.

The night curfew will remain in force in Malkangiri from 9 PM to 6 AM between March 23 and 31, 2021, announced the district administration.

It was learned that the move to clamp night curfew in the district was taken in view of the upcoming Bada Yatra festival in Malkangiri. The District Collector has asked the officials to comply with the direction strictly.

According to the fresh Covid guidelines, the celebration of Dola & Holi festivals have been banned in public. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed for observation of Dola Yatra and a maximum of 200 people will be allowed to attend the Bada Yatra with strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour.

However, Bada Yatra procession, Ramalila and Dasia Nata performances have been prohibited. Besides, stalls are also prohibited. The district administration has advised observing the festivals by obeying the COVID guidelines including use of masks and maintaining social distancing.