Another 71 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha
COVID Recovery
Another 71 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 71 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 11 from Khordha
  • 8 from Bargarh
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Cuttack
  • 6 from Bolangir
  • 5 from Sundargarh
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Mayurbhanj
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Puri
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 71 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,838, H & FW Dept.

