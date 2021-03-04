Another 71 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 71 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

11 from Khordha

8 from Bargarh

8 from Sambalpur

7 from Cuttack

6 from Bolangir

5 from Sundargarh

4 from Deogarh

4 from Jajapur

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Baleswar

2 from Rayagada

1 from Anugul

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Boudh

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Puri

1 from Sonepur

2 from State Pool

With another 71 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,838, H & FW Dept.