Another 71 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 71 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 11 from Khordha
- 8 from Bargarh
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Cuttack
- 6 from Bolangir
- 5 from Sundargarh
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Jajapur
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Puri
- 1 from Sonepur
- 2 from State Pool
With another 71 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,838, H & FW Dept.