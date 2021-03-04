95,882 Senior Citizens Get COVID Jab In Odisha So Far

Bhubaneswar: The total number of senior citizens who have got COVID Jab reached 95,882. Persons aged over 60 totalling 39,849 took the jab on Thursday itself.

This apart, 1,796 persons in the age group of 45 to 59 having comorbidities were also vaccinated on Thursday. The State Government said a total 3,912 persons in this group got the COVID Jab till today.

Sources informed that 689 healthcare workers (HCWs) got the first dose today. As many as 13,912 HCWs got the second dose of coronavirus vaccine today also. This apart, 1,647 frontline workers got the COVID vaccine today.

Reports said so far, 7,54,643 beneficiaries have received the COVID jab in the State.