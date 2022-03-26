Another 60 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 60 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 14 from Bolangir
- 10 from Ganjam
- 10 from Khordha
- 6 from Jajapur
- 6 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Cuttack
- 3 from Sambalpur
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Sundargarh
With another 60 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,879, said the H & FW Dept.