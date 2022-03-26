Another 60 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 60 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

14 from Bolangir

10 from Ganjam

10 from Khordha

6 from Jajapur

6 from Kendrapara

3 from Cuttack

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Koraput

1 from Bargarh

1 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Sundargarh

With another 60 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,879, said the H & FW Dept.