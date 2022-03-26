COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 60 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 60 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 14 from Bolangir
  • 10 from Ganjam
  • 10 from Khordha
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 6 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Cuttack
  • 3 from Sambalpur
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Mayurbhanj
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Sundargarh

With another 60 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,879, said the H & FW Dept.

