BJD’s Sulochana Das Wins Bhubaneswar Mayor Election

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD’s Mayor Candidate for Bhubaneswar Municipal Council (BMC), Sulochana Das outclassed BJP candidate Dr. Suniti Mund to win the elections by more than 61,000 margins of votes.

The results of the elections for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation are out and in most wards, BJD’s corporator candidates have won. With the exception of four wards out of 67 wards, the results have been announced. Of these, BJD’s corporate candidates won 45 seats, while the BJP won only 10 seats. Similarly, eight independent candidates have won, but Congress failed to open its account.

Following is the list of winning corporator candidates of different wards in BMC.