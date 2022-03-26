Odisha ULB Poll Results: BJD Sweeps In 95 Civic Bodies Out of 108

Bhubaneswar: After a landslide victory in recently concluded Panchayatiraj elections, again state ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has proved their significance in Urban Local Body (ULB) elections this year.

The counting of the votes for 108 Odisha Municipal Corporations/NACs has almost been completed. As per the reported result, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has got the majority in 95 ULB councils.

BJP remained distant second with 6 while Congress and other candidates take away 4 and 3 ULB councils respectively.

For the first time, the BJD has won 95 out of 108 ULBs (88%) while BJP has won 5.5%, Congress has won 3.5% and Independents about 3% of the ULBs.

As per the State Election Commission, 65 per cent of voters turned out to cast their franchise and decide the fate of 6411 candidates.