Another 314 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Another 314 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 42 from Khordha
  • 41 from Koraput
  • 36 from Jajapur
  • 34 from Sundargarh
  • 27 from Cuttack
  • 21 from Jharsuguda
  • 15 from Deogarh
  • 14 from Mayurbhanj
  • 11 from Anugul
  • 7 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Bhadrak
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Kalahandi
  • 5 from Kandhamal
  • 5 from Kendrapara
  • 5 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Sonepur
  • 3 from Puri
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 9 from State Pool

With another 314 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,74,048, said the H & FW Dept.

