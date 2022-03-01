Another 314 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 314 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

42 from Khordha

41 from Koraput

36 from Jajapur

34 from Sundargarh

27 from Cuttack

21 from Jharsuguda

15 from Deogarh

14 from Mayurbhanj

11 from Anugul

7 from Bargarh

6 from Bhadrak

6 from Ganjam

5 from Baleswar

5 from Kalahandi

5 from Kandhamal

5 from Kendrapara

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Keonjhar

4 from Nabarangpur

4 from Sonepur

3 from Puri

1 from Malkangiri

9 from State Pool

With another 314 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,74,048, said the H & FW Dept.