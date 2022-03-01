Another 314 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 314 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 42 from Khordha
- 41 from Koraput
- 36 from Jajapur
- 34 from Sundargarh
- 27 from Cuttack
- 21 from Jharsuguda
- 15 from Deogarh
- 14 from Mayurbhanj
- 11 from Anugul
- 7 from Bargarh
- 6 from Bhadrak
- 6 from Ganjam
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Kalahandi
- 5 from Kandhamal
- 5 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Sonepur
- 3 from Puri
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 9 from State Pool
With another 314 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,74,048, said the H & FW Dept.