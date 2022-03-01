Russia, Ukraine to hold second round of talks on March 2: Report

Moscow: The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is planned for March 2, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting Russia’s TASS who cited a source on the Russian side.

According to the report, the sides decided to meet again after the first round of negotiations held in the border town of Gomel in Belarus on Monday produced no tangible results even after nearly five hours on Monday.

The representatives of Russia and Ukraine seemed to have “agreed on certain things”. Now, the representatives will consult their heads of government before returning to the table for another round of discussions, reported Russia Today (RT).

The European Parliament accepted Ukraine’s application to join the European Union on Tuesday. A special admission procedure has begun and it will take place at 9 pm (IST).

The development comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Union Parliament. In his address, Zelenskyy pointed out how all the countries of the block were unified and expressed his desire for Ukraine to be a part of it.