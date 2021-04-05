Another 215 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 215 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 46 from Khordha
- 20 from Cuttack
- 20 from Nuapada
- 12 from Kalahandi
- 12 from Sundargarh
- 11 from Sambalpur
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 10 from Mayurbhanj
- 9 from Bolangir
- 8 from Bargarh
- 6 from Baleswar
- 6 from Ganjam
- 5 from Jajapur
- 5 from Keonjhar
- 5 from Puri
- 4 from Boudh
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Anugul
- 2 from Dhenkanal
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Rayagada
- 12 from State Pool
With another 215 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,150, said the H & FW Dept.