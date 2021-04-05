Another 215 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 215 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

46 from Khordha

20 from Cuttack

20 from Nuapada

12 from Kalahandi

12 from Sundargarh

11 from Sambalpur

10 from Jharsuguda

10 from Mayurbhanj

9 from Bolangir

8 from Bargarh

6 from Baleswar

6 from Ganjam

5 from Jajapur

5 from Keonjhar

5 from Puri

4 from Boudh

4 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Anugul

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Koraput

1 from Rayagada

12 from State Pool

With another 215 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,150, said the H & FW Dept.