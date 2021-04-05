COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
BreakingStateTop News

Another 215 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 1 1

Bhubaneswar: Another 215 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 46 from Khordha
  • 20 from Cuttack
  • 20 from Nuapada
  • 12 from Kalahandi
  • 12 from Sundargarh
  • 11 from Sambalpur
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 10 from Mayurbhanj
  • 9 from Bolangir
  • 8 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Keonjhar
  • 5 from Puri
  • 4 from Boudh
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 2 from Dhenkanal
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 12 from State Pool

With another 215 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,38,150, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 1 3228 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking