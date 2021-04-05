Tadka Bread
Try Tadka Bread Recipe For Evening Snacks

New Delhi: One of the quickest, yummiest, and easiest snacks you can make with bread is Tadka bread. Bread pieces doused in onions, tomatoes, chillies, and yogurt with a hint of fresh lemon.

Ingredients Of Tadka Bread Snack

  • 2 Tbsp vegetable or olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp mustard seeds
  • 1 onion, peeled and chopped
  • 2 green chillies, seeded and chopped
  • 1/4 tsp turmeric
  • 1/2 tsp sugar (optional)
  • 1/4 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 Tbsp yogurt
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 4 slices bread, cubed
  • Fresh coriander leaves, to garnish
  • 1 tomato, chopped

How to Make Tadka Bread Snack

1. Heat the oil in a small saucepan, then add the mustard seeds. Once they have popped, tip in the onion and chillies and stir for a minute.

2. Then add the turmeric, sugar, cumin, and salt and continue to fry for 1 minute. Pour in the yogurt and lemon juice, stirring continuously.

3. Lastly, fold in the bread carefully so that it doesn’t crumble too much.

4. Cook for 2 more minutes, then serve sprinkled with coriander and chopped tomato.

 

