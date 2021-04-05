Try Tadka Bread Recipe For Evening Snacks
New Delhi: One of the quickest, yummiest, and easiest snacks you can make with bread is Tadka bread. Bread pieces doused in onions, tomatoes, chillies, and yogurt with a hint of fresh lemon.
Ingredients Of Tadka Bread Snack
- 2 Tbsp vegetable or olive oil
- 1/4 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 onion, peeled and chopped
- 2 green chillies, seeded and chopped
- 1/4 tsp turmeric
- 1/2 tsp sugar (optional)
- 1/4 tsp ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 Tbsp yogurt
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 4 slices bread, cubed
- Fresh coriander leaves, to garnish
- 1 tomato, chopped
How to Make Tadka Bread Snack
1. Heat the oil in a small saucepan, then add the mustard seeds. Once they have popped, tip in the onion and chillies and stir for a minute.
2. Then add the turmeric, sugar, cumin, and salt and continue to fry for 1 minute. Pour in the yogurt and lemon juice, stirring continuously.
3. Lastly, fold in the bread carefully so that it doesn’t crumble too much.
4. Cook for 2 more minutes, then serve sprinkled with coriander and chopped tomato.