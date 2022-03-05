Another 209 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 209 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

39 from Gajapati

27 from Khordha

23 from Sambalpur

14 from Jajapur

12 from Cuttack

11 from Jharsuguda

11 from Mayurbhanj

9 from Baleswar

9 from Bargarh

8 from Ganjam

8 from Sundargarh

6 from Kendrapara

6 from Sonepur

4 from Bhadrak

2 from Bolangir

2 from Deogarh

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Puri

7 from State Pool

With another 209 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,75,228, said the H & FW Dept.