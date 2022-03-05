COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 209 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Another 209 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 39 from Gajapati
  • 27 from Khordha
  • 23 from Sambalpur
  • 14 from Jajapur
  • 12 from Cuttack
  • 11 from Jharsuguda
  • 11 from Mayurbhanj
  • 9 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Bargarh
  • 8 from Ganjam
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Kendrapara
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 4 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Puri
  • 7 from State Pool

With another 209 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,75,228, said the H & FW Dept.

