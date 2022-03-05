Another 209 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 209 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 39 from Gajapati
- 27 from Khordha
- 23 from Sambalpur
- 14 from Jajapur
- 12 from Cuttack
- 11 from Jharsuguda
- 11 from Mayurbhanj
- 9 from Baleswar
- 9 from Bargarh
- 8 from Ganjam
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Kendrapara
- 6 from Sonepur
- 4 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Puri
- 7 from State Pool
With another 209 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,75,228, said the H & FW Dept.