ILS Scientist Dr. Mamoni Dash Among 75 Outstanding Achievers

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Mamoni Dash working with ILS has been selected among India’s 75 achievers in the field of Science and Technology. The selection made by Union Science and Technology Ministry is based on the significance of their research and its potential to shape today’s India and its future in commemoration of India’s 75 years of Independence.

Dr. Mamoni Dash with Post Graduate degree from NIT, Rourkela, Ph.D. from the University of Pisa, Italy and post-doctoral degree from Belgium joined ILS as a Ramalingaswami Fellow in 2018 and as a faculty in 2021. Her research is focused on developing biodegradable polymers that could finally be used as carriers of drugs, or templates, for tissue regeneration.

Her research group now works on developing biomaterials for the bone micro-environment. Her model of research is osteosarcoma and the loss of bone due to the tumor. One part of her research group is developing biomimetic nanosystems to deliver a relevant drug to the tumor site to stop tumor growth in a targeted manner while not affecting or harming the normal cells. The other group in her team is looking at developing matrices that will help regenerate the lost bone. Her research team utilizes polymers and employs polymer chemistry to reach their goal. The key factor of her work is the multidisciplinary approach that needs to have experts from different fields in order to design a material that can be applied in the real scenario, and she has established collaboration both within and outside ILS.

Dr. Dash has published 27 research articles in international journals of repute. She has authored 10 book chapters and has edited a book on biomaterials. She is an author on 4 patents and has delivered many invited lectures and presented her work at several international and national conferences. Dr. Dash is also actively involved in outreach activities at ILS.

Expressing happiness on this achievement Dr. Ajay Parida, Director, ILS mentioned that “such recognitions will encourage young scientists to undertake scientifically exciting and socially relevant research program in the future contributing Indian’s development”.