BSF Odisha IG Visits Bonda Ghati In Malkangiri; Reviews Security Framework & Interacts With Tribals

Malkangiri: Satish Chandra Budakoti, IG, Frontier BSF Odisha accompanied by Madan Lal, DIG, Koraput BSF and T Nara Simha Reddy, Commandant, 65 Bn BSF visited Camp at Andrahal (Bonda Ghati) under Khairput Block of Malkangiri.

Inspector General Budakoti assessed the security framework and working style of the force in the area, wherein he was briefed about confidence built up in the minds and hearts of people after the establishment of COBs at Andrahal and Mudulipada. He interacted with the Commanders and troops, appreciated their high standards of professionalism, devotion to duty and complimented the proactive approach of the troops in undertaking humanitarian assistance to the locals.

In continuation to community service activities, under the guidance of the Inspector General,a Medical Camp was organised by BSF on the occasion wherein ailing villagers were provided health care facilities & medicines.

The basic aim of organising such medical camps is to bring medicare to the doorsteps of the deprived populations of remote pockets who have no access to basic healthcare services. Besides, the IG distributed clothing, stationery, utility, and sports items to approx 200 villagers and students of Andrahal. During interaction with the villagers, detailed information was given to the villagers about Government schemes for tribals especially women, students and highlighted State Government’s Rehabilitation schemes for surrendering Maoists.

The IG stated, “We are working here for normalcy and maintaining pace of development.” He motivated students and emphasised on the usefulness of education in nation building.

He further added, “Bondas are one of the ancient tribal community of Odisha having a distinct culture, they lead a very simple life. The area home of aboriginals is known as Bonda Ghati. In recent past Bonda Ghati adjoining to the swabhiman Anchal was naxal soft target probably due to lack of basic conveniences.

Among Others, Sarpanch Andrahal, all ward members of the area, students of Bodbel School and faculty joined the event and lauded the humane approach of BSF.