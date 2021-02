Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Wednesday extended the last date for filling forms for the Annual HSC Examination 2021, by two days.

Accordingly, the deadline for filling the matriculation exam forms is till midnight of February 12 (Friday).

“Head of the Institutions can fill up the forms of their candidates, if not already done by the scheduled period. No further extension shall be allowed,” the BSE informed.