31st World University Games: Three volleyball players from Odisha in Indian University team

Bhubaneswar: The 31st World University Games is scheduled to be held at Chengdu (China) from 18th – 29th August 2021. In this connection, the selection trials of the Indian Universities Volleyball (M&W) Teams at KIIT – Deemed to be University was successfully concluded today.

Out of 87 players (44 Boys & 43 Girls) who participated in the selection trials 20 boys & 20 girls were selected for the camp of the Indian Universities Teams scheduled to be held at KIIT. Three players (2 boys & 1 girl) from Odisha were selected for the camp.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, MP Kandhamal and President, Volleyball Federation of India conveyed his best wishes to all the selected players for the camp.

He also assured all his support for conducting a one-month coaching camp at KIIT premises so that the team would be well prepared for the 31st World University Games.