Ankita Lokhande announces first project after Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande is all set to star in the upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It will be her first project after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. She made the official announcement on Tuesday on Instagram.

She shared a teaser clip of the film and wrote, “Bringing light to the lost leader from the chapters of history! Starting a new chapter, right after BB17 feels extra special. Grateful to be a part of this project alongside @randeephooda, produced by @anandpandit @zeestudiosofficial Don’t miss out on the date, 22nd March 2024 in your nearby theatres.”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar stars Randeep Hooda in the lead. He took to social media on Tuesday and shared that the film will be released on March 22.