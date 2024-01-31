Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ To Be Screened At Parliament!

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most visionary and responsible filmmakers in Indian cinema. The pioneering director always uses true-life storylines in his films to reflect society and the public. His two true-life stories, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Vaccine War’, have made an unforgettable impression on the audience’s emotions. While the first shocked the country with its tale and conviction and received several awards, including the prestigious National Award, the latter honours the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the coronavirus vaccine, which shows his ability as a filmmaker to present quality content to audiences.

It is well known that ‘The Vaccine War’ has left a huge impact on everyone’s mind and the filmmaker through his flawless storytelling and remarkable direction has opened some bold truths with the film. The film made noise upon its theatrical run and digital release and in a recent development, it is being learned that the film will be screened for the members of Indian parliament.

Sharing the news with the audience, the filmmaker wrote,

“वाह! सुबह सुबह यह तो बड़ी अच्छी खबर है।

I am so happy for all the scientists”

“Wow! This is very good news this morning.

(English translation)