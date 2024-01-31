Naresh Gosain Recalls Memories From ‘Dil Dariya’ And ‘Doosra Keval’

They say, “Age is just a number; there’s no age limit to follow your passion, learn, grow, and prove yourself.” Among those who have proven this mantra is the veteran actor Naresh Gosain, affectionately known as ‘Swiggy Uncle.’ Naresh Gosain, today 60+ years old, embarked on his acting journey in 1988 with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Dil Dariya,” which aired on DD National, and also went on to do “Doosra Keval” in 1989 with the same cast.

While Naresh had a brief role in both the shows, SRK played the titular character, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Arun Bali, Vinita Malik, Natasha Rana, and others. Now, in 2024, both Dil Dariya and Doosra Keval clock 35 years, and Naresh Gosain reflects on how these shows have changed his life. He also expresses gratitude to the Indian Entertainment Industry for providing him the space to establish himself.

“Dil Dariya and Doosra Keval were my first real experiences facing the camera, and even though my roles in these shows were brief, they hold a special place in my heart. They taught me the ropes of being an actor—dealing with the nervousness of facing the camera for the first time and the joy of nailing a good shot. Those experiences have played a significant role in shaping who I am today,” Naresh expressed.

He added, “Beyond making me a better actor, Dil Dariya and Doosra Keval also helped me build my initial connections in the industry. Director Lekh Tandon, Arun Bali, Vineeta Malik, and Shah Rukh Khan—they became my first family in the industry. I still fondly remember the days spent with them. As the show completes 35 years, my heart swells with joy and pride. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of this milestone, and it’s a reminder of the bonds and memories that will stay with me forever.”

Naresh has featured in dozens of TV commercials alongside stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma. After exploring Television, Naresh Gosain bagged his first Bollywood film Manorama: Six Feet Under. He’s played pivotal roles in movies such as ‘Jawan,’ ‘Dabangg 3,’ ‘Jersey,’ ‘Heropanti 2,’ ‘NH10,’ ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’ among many others. Additionally, he has been a part of various web series, including ‘Inside Edge,’ ‘Mirzapur,’ ‘Made in Heaven,’ ‘Illegal – Justice Out of Order,’ ‘Cheesecake,’ and many more. He also featured in Subhash Ghai’s Kaanchi, Mirg Deep Lamba’s Teen Thay Bhai, and Gurmeet Singh’s What the Fish among others. Apart from Indian cinema, Naresh Gosain also has some international titles to his credit namely Israel serial Anannda and the Indo-Canadian film Surkhabh

Expressing his gratitude towards the Indian Entertainment Industry, Naresh said, “I’m immensely thankful to the Indian Entertainment Industry for not just accepting me but for allowing me to live my passion of acting. From studying mechanical engineering to performing in front of the camera and sharing the screen with A-listers, it’s truly been a dream come true. Though success found me fashionably late, crossing the age of 50, it was worth the wait, and I’d agree that it has been a blessing I wouldn’t trade for anything. Each opportunity, each moment, has been a beautiful part of my journey, and I will cherish it for a lifetime. Life has been kind, and I am immensely happy for every role, every applause, and every hurdle that shaped me.”