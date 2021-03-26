Anjana Mishra Gangrape Case: CBI To File Chargesheet Soon

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its investigation into the Anjana Mishra gangrape case and will be filing a full chargesheet soon.

A two-member team of CBI officials today met Mishra at her house and interrogated about the case. A full chargesheet against prime accused Biban Biswal will be filed soon, officials said.

On the other hand, the survivor has also questioned the CBI officials whether the investigating agency is probing the conspiracy theory in this case. She questioned that to what extent of information did CBI elicit from the accused in such a short remand period.

However, the CBI official remained mum over the questions and clarified to the survivor that it comes under the agency’s internal investigation process.

Notably, the estranged wife of an IFS officer, Anjana Mishra was gangraped by three youths in the Barang police station area in the evening of the 16th and two of the accused were arrested by the police. “She was paraded in jail after Biban was arrested,” said Anjana.. The CBI officials will soon file a full chargesheet against Vibhan, who was arrested in connection with the killings. “It simply came to our notice then.

It is learned that a woman named Anjana Mishra was raped by three youths in the Barang police station area in 1999 and two of the accused were arrested by the police but the accused Biban was absconding.

After 22 years, Biban was arrested by Commissionerate Police from Pune. The survivor and another eyewitness of this case also identified Biban during the TI parade in Jharpada Jail.